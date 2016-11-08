FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fed rate hike in December looks 'reasonable': Evans
November 8, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

Fed rate hike in December looks 'reasonable': Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans takes a question during a round table with the media in Shanghai, China March 23, 2010.Nir Elias/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It is reasonable for the Federal Reserve to plan to raise interest rates in December given the strength of the U.S. economy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

"The outlook and the fundamentals continue to look pretty good," Evans told investors and economists at a UBS bank luncheon. "There is some risk here but I think that December is looking - if the data continue to come in, and we're almost there - it should be reasonable."

Last month Evans, an outspoken dove, said he expects the Fed to raise its policy rate three more times by the end of next year.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
