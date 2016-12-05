Fed's Evans sees higher rates ahead, no need for explicit stimulus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday that with U.S. unemployment at 4.6 percent, "you don't need explicit stimulus" from government infrastructure spending as would have been helpful earlier in the recovery.

Evans, speaking with reporters after a speech here, said it was too early to assess the impact of the incoming Trump administration on U.S. growth, but noted that he expects what has been a long period of low interest rates to end.

"We are on the cusp of a period of rising interest rates," Evans said. "The markets are seeing reasons for higher interest rates."