CHICAGO It is reasonable to expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three times this year in part because the early direction of U.S. fiscal policies appear to be positive for the economy, a Fed rate-setter said on Thursday.

The median Fed forecast "is not unreasonable, and that's three" rate hikes, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voter on policy this year, told reporters on Thursday. "There is uncertainty but it's got a particular direction to it in terms of economic stimulus" and that direction is "up," he said of fiscal policies.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)