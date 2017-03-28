FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Inflation would have to be much stronger for four rate hikes in 2017: Fed's Evans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 5 months ago

Inflation would have to be much stronger for four rate hikes in 2017: Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017.Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - The case for four interest rate hikes in the United States this year is not yet solid and would require a stronger lift in inflation, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said at an event in Madrid.

Evans said he saw three rate hikes in 2017 as "plausible", but added that two or four increases were also a possibility.

"I don't see the data, I don't have the confidence," Evans said, asked whether there was a strong case for a fourth rate hike. "If I thought that I was inclined to four rate hikes for 2017 I would presumably be seeing a much stronger lift in inflation, I think it would be accompanied by a meaningful increase in long term inflation expectations."

Evans did not detail when he thought the Fed would start trimming its balance sheet, but said there was a discussion around not just when but also what the pace of the asset roll-offs should be.

"My own view is that we will get to the point where we are going (...) to start reducing the balance sheet and we should convey a sense that it is going to run off in a pretty disciplined, well-understood, perhaps controlled fashion," Evans said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Julien Toyer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.