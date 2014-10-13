FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evans sticks with early 2016 as likely date for U.S. rate liftoff
October 13, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Evans sticks with early 2016 as likely date for U.S. rate liftoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday that he continues to see early 2016 as the likely date for the Fed to raise interest rates.

“It would be the first quarter of 2016 because of the risk considerations,” including a tepid pace of inflation and continued slack in the labor market, Evans said. “I am a little worried that if we increase rates prematurely it might not work out,” Evans said.

Evans is among the Fed officials who feel it would be riskier to raise rates early, and potentially snuff out the recovery, than to wait and risk a run-up in inflation.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

