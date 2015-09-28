FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans says could possibly be convinced of 2015 rate hike
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans says could possibly be convinced of 2015 rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Charles Evans, the dovish head of the Chicago Federal Reserve, said on Monday he would be open to an initial interest rate hike this year if the U.S. economy improves enough to warrant it and as long as a gradual tightening path followed.

“I‘m going to go into these meetings, I‘m going to listen to the arguments, and take stock of any changes in the outlook, in the risk assessment, any changes in the expected path the consensus might take, and that can inform my opinion,” Evans told reporters after a speech.

He said he favors waiting until 2016 for the initial rate hike from near zero, followed by two more modest rises by year end. “We are not far” from an initial rate hike, he said.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.