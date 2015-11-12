FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says there's a lot to assess after first rate hike
November 12, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans says there's a lot to assess after first rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will have “a lot” to assess after it raises short-term borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade, especially since tighter monetary policy will make it even harder to reach the Fed’s 2-percent inflation goal, a senior Fed official said on Thursday.

“It has been dumbfounding to me,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech to the Manufactured Housing Institute, of how little the inflation outlook has changed over the past several years, even as the U.S. economy has strengthened.

It could take six months, he suggested, for the Fed to really be able to measure the effects of its first rate hike on inflation.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

