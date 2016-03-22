Fed's Evans says he sees two rate hikes this year

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is on track for “gentle, gradual” rate hikes unless economic data comes in a lot stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than anticipated, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“My projection would have two more this year on the basis of the outlook,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after his talk to the City Club of Chicago. “I couldn’t tell you which meeting that would be without having a firmer idea of what the data are doing.”

Evans, one of the U.S. central bank’s most dovish policymakers, does not have a vote on policy this year. He said he expects inflation to rise to 1.75 percent and wants more evidence it is headed to 2 percent, adding that he does not mind if it overshoots the Fed’s 2-percent goal temporarily. If inflation rises to 2.5 percent and appears to be sustainable, the Fed should make policy at least neutral and perhaps restrictive to tamp it down, he said.