FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate hit highest since two and a half weeks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate hit highest since two and a half weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A key overnight borrowing cost for U.S. banks rose its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hinted it would might raise interest rates in 2015 due to a strengthening economy, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The effective or average interest rate on federal funds - the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each other - was 0.13 percent, up from 0.12 percent on Tuesday.

The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank targets to conduct monetary policy, last reached 0.13 percent on Dec. 1, which had not happened since April 2013.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.375 percent, according to the Fed.

The Fed adopted a fed funds target of 0.00-0.25 percent in Dec. 2008 at the height of the global credit crisis.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.