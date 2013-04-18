Factbox: Fed officials' comments on economy, policy

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials are buying $85 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to boost growth and hiring, part of an unprecedented effort that also includes near-zero interest rates to push the recovery into higher gear.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers (an asterisk indicates the person is a voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year):

* FED BOARD GOVERNOR SARAH RASKIN, April 18

“The accommodative policies ... and the concerted effort we have made to ease conditions in the mortgage markets will help the economy continue to gain traction.”

MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, April 18

“When I decide what coat to wear, my goal is to keep myself at a temperature that I view as appropriate ... the FOMC has, in the language of my metaphor, put on a warmer coat by pushing down on real interest rates ... But the truth is that the FOMC’s choice of winter garb is actually insufficient to keep the U.S. economy appropriately warm.”

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER, April 18

“What’s going on in the housing market ought to get us thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases first and maybe selling off MBS (mortgage-backed securities) or swapping MBS for Treasury (bonds).”

* ST LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, April 17

“If inflation continues to go down, I would be willing to increase the pace of purchases.”

* FED VICE CHAIR JANET YELLEN, April 16

“I don’t see pervasive evidence of rapid credit growth, a marked buildup in leverage, or significant asset bubbles that would threaten financial stability.”

* FED BOARD GOVERNOR ELIZABETH DUKE, April 16

“Frankly, I would very much like to see higher rates, if higher rates went higher because the economy was stronger. ... I think to raise rates or to let rates rise in a very weak economy would ... make the environment that much more difficult.”

* CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, April 16

“I think it’s entirely possible that by the end of 2013 we are beginning to exit the asset programs, winding them down, that’s possible. I kind of think it might be into the first part of 2014, actually. ... I continue to see the need for asset purchases with high probability into the fall of this year.”

* NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY, April 16

“While I don’t want to read too much into a single month’s data, this underscores the need to wait and see how the economy develops before declaring victory prematurely.” (speaking about the March payrolls data)

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, April 16

“We have little theory or evidence to guide us in establishing a priori the most desirable path of sales. As a result, I am uncomfortable declaring at this point that we would not engage in sales.”

* BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN, April 13

If the Fed decides to taper its bond-buying program, “I’d rather be more focused on Treasuries first and MBS second, and possibly keeping the MBS on our books.”

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, April 13

“I‘m confident those improving conditions will be easily recognizable and the committee has a variety of tools to counter inflationary pressures with tightening measures.”

* EVANS, April 13

“Without signs of actual inflation, many inflation-risk discussions ultimately raise this specter of ... unlocking the long-ago-vanquished inflation demons from the dungeon. ... We have to monitor it, we have to be mindful, but I don’t think we should obsess over it.”

KOCHERLAKOTA, April 13

“A balanced approach would allow for deviations of inflation from its longer run goal in order to facilitate a faster decline in unemployment back to its desired level.”

ROSENGREN, April 12

“This is not the time to take away the accommodation.”

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, April 10

“I think we could start tapering back significantly and ending by year end, certainly our mortgage-backed securities program, and maybe even ending it earlier.”