Factbox: Fed officials' comments on U.S. economy, policy

Nov 1( Reuters) - The Federal Reserve kept its monthly bond purchase program steady at $85 billion a month in October, saying it wanted more evidence of labor market improvement before winding down stimulus.

Attention now turns to the next Fed meeting of December 17-18, when policymakers could decide to pare the program. Many analysts say they believe reductions will wait until next year.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers (a “V” indicates the person is a voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year):

ST LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD (V), November 1

“I would not want to speculate on what the committee will do in December ... I have been an advocate that we keep our options open at every meeting.”

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, November 1

“It would be worthwhile for us to consider how do we get out of this ... program in a sensible way without confusing it with our interest rate forward guidance.”

FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE STATEMENT, OCT. 29

“Available data suggest that household spending and business fixed investment advanced, while the recovery in the housing sector slowed somewhat in recent months ... Fiscal policy is restraining economic growth.”