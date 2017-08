Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer attends a televised interview during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 28, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Friday's jobs number was close to an ideal "Goldilocks" reading that showed the economy motoring ahead but not too fast to pose risks, Federal Reserve vice chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

"It's pretty close," Fischer said. The rate of job growth "is fully consistent with keeping unemployment declining" with a fixed labor force participation rate.