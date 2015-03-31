Fischer says U.S. Fed leaning toward BoE stability approach

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Monday said the Bank of England has a good way of handling financial stability concerns with a separate council and the Fed is leaning toward a similar approach.

“I think the Bank of England has a particularly good way of doing it,” said Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, referring to the BoE’s financial stability council. “I think the Fed might be tending in that direction.”