WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer did not address the U.S. economy or monetary policy in comments released publicly from his appearance on Wednesday at a financial regulation conference in Stockholm.

Fischer provided a rundown of the U.S. central bank’s stress test program for systemically important financial institutions.