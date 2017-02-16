FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed accommodative and moving on right path, Fischer says: Bloomberg
#Business News
February 16, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 6 months ago

Fed accommodative and moving on right path, Fischer says: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO:U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer addresses The Economic Club of New York in New York March 23, 2015.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve expected the current improvement in U.S. inflation and employment and, while monetary policy remains accommodative, it is headed on the right path in removing that stimulus, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Thursday.

The Fed expected "to be moving closer to the 2-percent inflation rate and that the labor market would continue to strengthen. If those two things happen we'll be on the (policy) path that we more or less expected," he said on Bloomberg radio.

Monetary policy is "in the land of accommodative," Fischer said, adding: "If (inflation) is significantly above (target) you begin to worry and you begin to act."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Toby Chopra

