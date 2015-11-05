FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fischer says Fed may be closer than thought to its inflation target
#Business News
November 5, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Fischer says Fed may be closer than thought to its inflation target

Howard Schneider, Lindsay Dunsmuir

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may quickly meet its 2 percent inflation target once the price of oil stabilizes and the dollar stops rising, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday.

“We’re not that far from the 2 percent target, when the price of oil stops falling and when the dollar stops appreciating,” Fischer said at a meeting of the National Economists Club.

Fed officials debating the first interest rate hike in a decade agree the jobs market has improved markedly, and with joblessness at 5.1 percent it may be near full employment.

But they have split publicly over whether inflation is likely to rise, particularly in a climate of weak global demand and with banks still holding hundreds of billions of dollars in excess reserves.

Fischer acknowledged some of the forces holding down U.S. inflation could be tough to reverse. He particularly noted that lending and investment remained at less-than-expected levels, with banks and companies still cautious after the shock of the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession.

”The banks have not lent all the credit that the government created,” he said. “The crisis, I think, created a huge shock in confidence and the desire to invest.”

But he also attributed parts of the Fed’s battle to raise inflation to the long wait for oil to hit a stable bottom and to plateau. That may take time - with the possibility of a Fed rate hike itself helping push the dollar higher.

Still, he said that point will come.

”Those are things that can’t go on forever,” he said.

Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
