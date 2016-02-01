FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fischer: unclear if volatility reflects something 'real'
#Business News
February 1, 2016 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer: unclear if volatility reflects something 'real'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s second-in-command said on Monday he is keen to figure out whether recent financial instability reflects something real, or merely the “animal spirits” of investors and markets.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, speaking in New York, said the central bank needs to wait and see whether the market volatility and uncertainty that kicked in around the turn of the year will hurt the U.S. economy.

The U.S. labor market is remarkably strong, he said, and inflation, while low, is not in an entirely different ‘universe’ from the Fed’s 2-percent goal.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

