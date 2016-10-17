Fischer says Fed 'very close' to goals for U.S. jobs, inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is very close to its U.S. employment and inflation targets, the Fed's vice chair said on Monday, adding he is therefore "not enthusiastic" about raising the price-level target in an attempt to spur economic growth.

"We are very close to our targets" of full employment and 2-percent inflation, said Stanley Fischer. "So we're not in deep trouble with monetary policy at the moment," he responded when asked about the concept of raising the Fed's inflation target.