FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asset prices have overshot, correction will come: Fed's Fisher
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Asset prices have overshot, correction will come: Fed's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The prices of assets such as stocks have overshot due in part to record low interest rates and money printing by major central banks, and will see a correction “at some point”, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I believe markets have overshot and we’re in for a correction at some point,” said Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, answering questions after a lecture in London.

Fisher cited the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX and Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE stock indexes as examples of this trend.

He added that it will be difficult to gauge the full market impact of the central bank’s stimulus measures until monetary policy is normalized.

“We won’t know the result until we normalize monetary policy and that will take several years,” Fisher said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.