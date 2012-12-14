FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher: I'm begging Congress to fix fiscal cliff
December 14, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Fisher: I'm begging Congress to fix fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher on Friday urged the Congress and President Barack Obama to come up with a permanent fix to the looming “fiscal cliff,” rather than just a temporary solution.

The Fed has added more than enough liquidity to the economy, he said, but Congress needs to put in place the right incentives for businesses to create jobs, Fisher said in an interview on CNBC.

Saying he was worried the Fed is increasingly straying into fiscal policy, he reiterated his view that Fed policy alone is unable to boost employment. It is up to Congress to do that, he said.

“We have the monetary wherewithal right now,” Fisher said. “It’s huge. It needs to be taken advantage of.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

