Fisher worried Fed's painting itself into a corner

RICHARDSON, Texas (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official who opposed the Fed’s two most recent rounds of bond-buying said on Friday some of his concern centered around the difficulties the U.S. central bank could face when it comes time to reverse course.

“We’ve never been here before so none of us know how we’re going to navigate out of this particular quadrant of the liquidity pool in this ocean of money. And what I‘m concerned about is that we may be painting ourselves into a corner,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said after a speech in Richardson, Texas.

“We’ve done a lot. ... It’s not clear to me despite our theoretical ability to understand the tools very well, in practice, how we are going to get out of this.”

Fisher also said he was worried about “what it will look like” if the bond-buying program does boost the economy and rates start to rise, forcing the Fed to incur losses on its multitrillion-dollar portfolio of bonds.

In recent years the Fed has turned a hefty profit and sent most of the proceeds to the Treasury.