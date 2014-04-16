Fed's Fisher: U.S. firms still in 'defensive crouch'

AUSTIN (Reuters) - U.S. businesses are still in a “defensive crouch” and are not aggressively hiring largely because of uncertainty over fiscal policy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Fisher, who has often blamed the slow U.S. recovery on gridlock in the U.S. Congress over budget and long-term debt issues, urged lawmakers to think “at all times” about how to create jobs and incentivize businesses to hire.