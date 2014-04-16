FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher: U.S. firms still in 'defensive crouch'
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher: U.S. firms still in 'defensive crouch'

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

AUSTIN (Reuters) - U.S. businesses are still in a “defensive crouch” and are not aggressively hiring largely because of uncertainty over fiscal policy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Fisher, who has often blamed the slow U.S. recovery on gridlock in the U.S. Congress over budget and long-term debt issues, urged lawmakers to think “at all times” about how to create jobs and incentivize businesses to hire.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

