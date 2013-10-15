Fed better prepared now than in 2011 for possible U.S. default: Fisher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is better prepared for a possible U.S. government default now than the last debt-ceiling scare in 2011, a top central banker said on Tuesday.
“I‘m more confident that we, my colleagues and I, are better prepared than we were in 2011,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Reuters, citing an “informational feeling.”
Fisher added he expects U.S. economic data to be “sloppy” for a couple more months due to the partial government shutdown.
