Strong dollar, low oil remain net positives: Fed's Fisher
February 11, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Strong dollar, low oil remain net positives: Fed's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short-term currency moves should not drive the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and, for now, the strong dollar and low global oil prices are a net positive for the U.S. economy, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Fisher, a hawkish policymaker at the U.S. central bank, told the New York Economic Club that he has yet to speak to a retailer or other business owner who is not happy about the rising dollar and cheaper energy prices.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

