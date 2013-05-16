Fed's Fisher says not worried on monetary policy impact on forex

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday that he does not worry about the impact monetary policy has on currency values, unless it creates instability.
“There are currency consequences to what you do,” Fisher told a group of business economists. “I don’t lose a lot of sleep over that.”
“I don’t worry about short-term movements as much unless they create instability,” he said.
