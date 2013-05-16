Fed's Fisher says not worried on monetary policy impact on forex

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday that he does not worry about the impact monetary policy has on currency values, unless it creates instability.

“There are currency consequences to what you do,” Fisher told a group of business economists. “I don’t lose a lot of sleep over that.”

“I don’t worry about short-term movements as much unless they create instability,” he said.