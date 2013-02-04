FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher sees 3 percent growth this year
February 4, 2013 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Fisher sees 3 percent growth this year

Reuters Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, a vocal critic of the central bank’s policy of monetary easing, said Monday he expects the U.S. economy will grow about 3 percent this year.

In an interview with Bloomberg Radio, Fisher also said he does not believe that any of his colleagues are advocating for no limits to the Fed’s bond-buying program.

“No one is arguing it, to my knowledge,” even if inflation stays below the Fed’s 2-percent inflation goal, he said. The bond purchases are building up a balance sheet that eventually will need to be trimmed, he warned.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week left in place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan, saying economic growth had stalled but indicating the pullback was likely temporary.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

