Fed's Fisher says no more liquidity needed

LONDON (Reuters) - The financial system is well funded and needs no further injections of liquidity, a top central banker said on Monday.

“We have filled the tanks, there is plenty of liquidity. We need no more,” Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher told a round table discussion at a business event in London.

Fisher is an outspoken policy hawk who has been critical of the Fed’s last round of asset purchases,

In late 2008, the central bank slashed interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after the worst recession in decades.

Last week it gave few clues on the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment.

The central bank’s language on the outlook had changed, Fischer told the event.