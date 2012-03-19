More robust growth needed for exit strategy: Fed's Fisher

LONDON (Reuters) - Growth needs to be more robust for the Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy but further quantitative easing is not necessary, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

The Fed last week upgraded its economic outlook which, along with an improvement in recent data, has fuelled optimism about the strength of the U.S. recovery and dampened expectations of further monetary easing.

“We have filled the tanks, there is plenty of liquidity. We need no more,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, an outspoken policy hawk, said at a business event in London.

“The question is finding the right time to effect an exit strategy. We’re not there yet. This is a matter of judgment and feel, and a more robust economic situation”.

In late 2008, the U.S. central bank slashed interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the world’s largest economy after the worst recession in decades.

Last week, the Fed’s policy-making committee gave few clues on the prospects of another round of so-called QE, but a slight improvement in its outlook prompted financial markets to scale back their bets for a third round of quantitative easing.

Fisher acknowledged that the central bank’s language had changed.

But he said to inspire the private sector to start hiring again, clarity was needed on future tax policies. He also said the central bank had done its job and now “fiscal policy is what is in need of repair.”

“Before you talk about exit strategy you have to stop accommodating,” Fisher, who does not have a vote on the central bank’s policy-setting committee this year, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Fisher said he has not heard U.S. monetary policymakers discuss the possible introduction of a “sterilized” bond-buying program, as was recently suggested by a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Such a program would involve the Fed printing new money to buy long-term bonds and then tying it up by borrowing it back for short periods at low rates, the newspaper reported earlier this month.

The aim would be to relieve concerns that money printing could fuel inflation, the newspaper said at the time.

Asked about the report, he told Reuters: “Nonsense. There is no discussion of sterilized intervention.”