Fed has done enough, should do no more: Fisher

Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, answers a question from the audience after delivering the 2009 Albert H. Gordon Lecture about the current financial crisis at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CHOUDRANT, Louisiana (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not do any more to stimulate the economy, and has probably already done too much, a top Fed official known for his opposition to the central bank’s current accommodative policy said on Tuesday.

“The Fed has done its job. We provided liquidity when there was none,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said at the Ruston Community Forum in northern Louisiana’s Squire Creek Country Club. “We have more than filled the gas tanks.”

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion of debt through two bond-purchasing programs to stimulate growth, known as quantitative easing. Fisher opposed the second of these programs, and dissented last year on further policy easing.

But despite recent economic improvement including an unemployment rate that’s fallen to 8.3 percent from 9.1 percent last summer, the Fed at its March policy meeting reiterated its expectation that subpar economic performance will require keeping rates near zero through late 2014.

On Monday Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed’s policy of ultra-low interest rates in the name of helping the labor market, fueling a fresh round of expectations for the Fed to embark on a third round of bond purchases.

Fisher, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, suggested such expectations are misplaced. Lawmakers must provide better clarity on future tax policy and regulations before businesses really start to invest in the future, he said.

“Until that air clears I really don’t see the economy expanding at a robust pace,” Fisher said.