FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says Japan's easing shouldn't pressure Fed
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 4, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Fisher says Japan's easing shouldn't pressure Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan should carry out monetary policy as it sees fit, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday, but its aggressive stimulus plan should not pressure the U.S. central bank to continue its own asset-buying program.

“It’s not my or anybody else’s role to approve or disapprove” of Japanese plans to inject $1.4 trillion into its struggling economy, Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher told Bloomberg TV. “They have to conduct policy the way they want to conduct it.”

The Bank of Japan’s open-ended asset buying program, designed to pull the long suffering economy out of deflation, would nearly double the monetary base by the end of 2014.

Related Coverage

But Fisher said it should not pressure the Fed to step up its own asset purchases program, known as quantitative easing, or QE, which Fisher wants to start winding down later this year.

“There is no QE to infinity. We already have a very active program,” he said. “But this isn’t going to go on for ever and ever ... There are limits. We just have to figure out what those limits are.”

The Fed last month pledged to press on with its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases despite calls by Fisher and others to consider scaling back the purchases.

It is also committed to keeping interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate drops to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation is not forecast to go above 2.5 percent over a one- to two-year horizon.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect U.S. employers added 200,000 new workers to their payrolls last month. That would be below the 236,000 jobs created in February but comfortably above recent monthly averages. The jobless rate likely remained at 7.7 percent. <ID: nL2N0CO1HF>

Fisher also urged lawmakers to remove the implicit government guarantees enjoyed by large banks that are seen as “too big to fail.”

He said expectations that the banks will get a government bailout if they collapse give them an unfair advantage over smaller rivals.

“There is a cost of funding advantage and it is substantial. And it is unfair,” he said. “We need to level the playing field.”

Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.