Fed's Fisher: Congress pulling on brake as Fed steps on gas

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday blamed budgetary squabbling among U.S. lawmakers for holding back the U.S. economic recovery, even as the central bank goes all-out to help it along.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told an audience at Texas A&M University that he is “frustrated that people are throwing sand in the engine” of the U.S. economy.

Lawmakers are “pulling on the brake” he said, pointing to a picture of Congress.

Meanwhile, he said, the Fed has been filling the economy’s gas tanks with its super-easy monetary policy.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds to boost investment and encourage businesses to hire, a program Fisher has long opposed as being ineffective in the face of fiscal bickering in Washington.

The U.S. unemployment rate is still high and “yet to be satisfactory,” he said.

