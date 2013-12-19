Fed's Fisher doesn't comment on policy, economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher didn’t comment on monetary policy or the outlook for the national economy in remarks prepared for delivery to the Dallas Breakfast Group on Thursday, focusing instead on the strength of the Texan economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which said Wednesday it would begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in January, prohibits policy talk from any Fed officials apart from the chairman until midnight of the day following the release of its post-policy-meeting statement.