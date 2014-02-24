Fed's Fisher says backs reducing stimulus in $10 billion steps

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that he would like the U.S. central bank to continue to scale back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each of its upcoming policy meetings.

“That’s certainly what I am in favor of,” Fisher told Fox Business television when asked if he wanted to reduce the asset purchases by $10 billion at each meeting.

“I am very happy with doing this in the measured steps of which (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen has spoken about recently, and I‘m in full accord on that front,” he said.