Fed's Fisher - U.S. should halt major asset purchases when feasible

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should completely stop with its large scale asset purchases as soon as feasible, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Friday.
“As soon as feasible, the Federal Reserve should stop large scale asset purchases entirely,” Fisher said in a speech in Zurich.
Fisher, who has a vote on the Fed’s policy panel this year, is considered one of the most hawkish officials at the central bank.
