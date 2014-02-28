Fed's Fisher - U.S. should halt major asset purchases when feasible

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should completely stop with its large scale asset purchases as soon as feasible, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Friday.

“As soon as feasible, the Federal Reserve should stop large scale asset purchases entirely,” Fisher said in a speech in Zurich.

Fisher, who has a vote on the Fed’s policy panel this year, is considered one of the most hawkish officials at the central bank.