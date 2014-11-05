FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says hopes new Congress will not interfere with Fed's independence
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 5, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher says hopes new Congress will not interfere with Fed's independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on "U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy: Where to From Here?" during at luncheon in Hong Kong April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve president Richard Fisher said on Wednesday he hopes the new Republican-controlled Congress will limit any new laws that might endanger the Fed’s independence.

“There are many different arguments being put forward,” Fisher said on Bloomberg television, referring to proposals to audit the Fed and force the central bank to follow strict rules for setting interest rates. The Republican win on Tuesday could add momentum to those ideas.

“I hope they will be responsible in terms of limiting the amount they wish to interfere with our independence,” Fisher said. “I think it is very dangerous to tamper with the institution. Yes, we could be updated and tweaked but on balance we have lasted 100 years and on balance we have done a very good job.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.