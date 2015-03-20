FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stocks could slump, says newly retired Fed's Fisher
#Business News
March 20, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. stocks could slump, says newly retired Fed's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks are “hyper-overpriced” in part because the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates so low for so long, a newly retired Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday.

“Are we vulnerable, in my personal opinion, to a significant equity market correction? I do believe we are,” Fisher said in a CNBC interview, his first since leaving the Fed this week.

The Fed will normalize monetary policy over time, and investors need to prepare for that.

“I could see a correction taking place of substantial magnitude,” he said, adding he believes the Fed should not ease policy in response.

Fisher did not attend the Fed’s policy-setting meeting earlier this week.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernadette Baum

