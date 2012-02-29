Fed's Fisher says consumers driving U.S. pick-up

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Stronger consumer demand is driving a pick-up in the U.S. economy although risks remain, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

“We are beginning to see more consumption, we are consumption-driven in the United States and we are beginning to see a pick-up in the economy,” he said during a question-and-answer session at an event in Mexico.

“We worry less about a double-dip recession.”

U.S. consumer confidence scaled a one-year high in February and the U.S. services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the country’s economic activity, notched its strongest growth rate in nearly a year in January.

Fisher said risks included developments in Europe, where the European Commission expects euro zone economic output to shrink 0.3 percent in 2012.

Despite the pick-up in growth, inflation was mostly under control, he said. Overall U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January for annual inflation of 2.9 percent.

An outspoken policy hawk, Fisher has criticized the U.S. central bank’s aggressive steps to spur growth and ratchet down unemployment as risking inflation down the road.

Last month he opposed the Fed policy-setting panel’s decision to say it expects to keep rates “exceptionally low” at least through late 2014. At the same meeting, the Fed adopted an explicit inflation target - of 2 percent - a move Fisher strongly endorsed.

“I personally consider this an important signal to our fiscal authorities that they cannot expect inflation to absolve them of their duty ? the need to institute fiscal and regulatory reforms necessary to restore sustainable employment growth,” said Fisher, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year.

Despite recent signs the U.S. recovery is gaining traction, including a pick-up in jobs, the overall recovery has been slow, leading to debate both within and outside the Fed over the need for additional purchases of assets such as mortgage-based bonds.

Fisher, who attended elementary school in Mexico, lauded Mexico’s macroeconomic reforms and said the United States has much to learn from its neighbor to the south.

Drawing contrasts with the United States, he praised Mexico’s relatively lower budget deficits and debt-to-GDP ratio, as well as improvements in the peso and Mexican debt markets in recent years.

Monetary policy reforms in Mexico, including setting an inflation target in 2001 and making the central bank independent from the government in 1993, have also helped, Fisher said in prepared remarks to an audience at the exchange here, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores.

“From a macroeconomic standpoint, Mexico’s future is bright; its prospects keep improving. Sadly, one cannot say the same about the present macroeconomic trajectory of El Norte (the United States),” he said.

“While the work of improving the lot of the Mexican people is far from complete, it is time to discard old stereotypes of Mexico and give the fiscal and monetary authorities here credit where credit is due.”

The U.S. central bank in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after the worst recession in decades.