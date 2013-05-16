FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher says not worried about drop in inflation
May 16, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says not worried about drop in inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A slowdown in U.S. inflation was benign and could “unleash” consumer spending, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday, adding that he was not worried about the risk of deflation.

“If you look at CPI numbers this morning ... gasoline prices, heating prices going down, food prices are going down - that is not as worrisome,” Fisher told reporters after speaking to a group of business economists.

The slowdown ”may lead to a negative number but it unleashes consumer spending, he added. “I think it’s benign. We don’t see deflation staring us in the face.”

The U.S. Labor Department said earlier on Thursday that the consumer price index fell 0.4 percent last month, the biggest decline since December 2008. Over the past 12 months, the CPI was up 1.1 percent - marking a slowdown from the 1.5 percent advance registered in March.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

