Fisher says Fed needs to act preemptively with rates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday it would be a mistake for the U.S. central bank to wait until the economy was at full employment and inflation at the Fed’s target to begin raising interest rates.

“I would be very careful about waiting until we’ve already achieved our targets and then trying to rein in by raising interest rates, because every time this has been done in the history of the Fed, to my knowledge, then we’ve forced a recession,” he told Bloomberg Television.