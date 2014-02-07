Fed is not swayed by any single number, Fisher tells CNBC

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. central bank is unlikely to reverse its decision to wind down its bond-buying program in reaction to the weaker-than-expected January jobs report released on Friday, a top Federal Reserve official suggested.

“I will say this about the rest of our committee, is they are not swayed by a single number. They are thoughtful people,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on CNBC, referring to the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in January and job gains for the prior month were barely revised up, a government report showed.

Fisher has long argued for the Fed to wind down its bond-buying program, saying that it is losing effectiveness.

“I would ask the business people that you talk to what is holding them back from committing to greater capex here in the United States and from employing more people - I am very skeptical that it’s monetary policy,” he said.