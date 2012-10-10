FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisher says favors Fed dropping dual mandate, focus on inflation
October 10, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Fisher says favors Fed dropping dual mandate, focus on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday that he would like the U.S. central bank to drop its dual focus on employment and inflation and concentrate solely on ensuring price stability.

“Personally, I‘m in favor of a single mandate for the central bank... we should be focused on price stability,” he told an audience at the Cato Institute in Washington after delivering a speech. “Right now we have reasonable price stability.”

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Dan Grebler

