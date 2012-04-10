FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher: weak jobs data doesn't change outlook
April 10, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

Fed's Fisher: weak jobs data doesn't change outlook

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke (R) addresses members of the Dallas Regional Chamber as Richard Fisher, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, laughs in Dallas, Texas April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NORMAN, Oklahoma (Reuters) - Friday’s weak jobs report does not change the outlook for the economy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters on Tuesday after a speech at the University of Oklahoma’s Price College of Business.

“It means I‘m going to be more watchful,” Fisher said, referring to the report, which showed U.S. businesses added far fewer jobs than expected in March. But, he added, it takes a much broader range of data to shape his thinking on monetary policy.

“You don’t make decisions based on one data point,” he said.

Editing by James Dalgleish

