Fed's Fisher: More easing wouldn't help U.S. economy

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - U.S. corporations are not seeking more liquidity from the Federal Reserve, and further monetary easing is unlikely to help on the jobs front, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“I don’t hear any business people and job creators saying, ‘I need more liquidity, I need more money,'” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here. Even though inflation is not currently a threat, “I don’t see what we would accomplish with further accommodation.”

The Fed cannot do its job as the U.S. monetary authority unless fiscal authorities do theirs, he added.