FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should not let economy overheat, Fisher tells CNBC
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should not let economy overheat, Fisher tells CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - It would be dangerous for the Federal Reserve to allow the economy to overheat in order to push unemployment down further and faster, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I don’t buy that argument that we should for example run an overheated economy and tolerate inflation highly above 2 percent, which is our target, in order to increase employment, because eventually it gets out of hand,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on CNBC. “You can’t overshoot and then try to correct” on inflation.

“We’ve had experience with this before and it’s a dangerous place to go, in my opinion.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.