Fed's bond buying ineffective, no need to add to it: Fisher
May 22, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's bond buying ineffective, no need to add to it: Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher arrives to speak about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (Reuters) - Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying program, calling it ineffective.

“Why would you dial up if it’s not having an effect?” Fisher said to reporters after a speech here.

Fisher also said he believes the economic momentum is moving in the “right direction,” adding that he expects the U.S. economy will be growing at a pace of about 2.5 percent by the end of the year.

Reporting by Eileen O'Grady, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
