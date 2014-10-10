FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher: may have 'overshot' on interest rates
October 10, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher: may have 'overshot' on interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may have gone too far with its super-easy accommodative interest rate policy, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

The gap between yields on risky corporate bonds compared with yields on Treasuries, seen as among the safest of assets, suggests “we may have overshot our mark,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a group of teachers.

Labor market dynamics are improving and “not significantly experiencing any inflationary pressure,” he said, adding that he expects economic growth to pick up over the next six months.

