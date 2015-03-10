FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher says U.S. Senate committee interested in his reform ideas
March 10, 2015

Fed's Fisher says U.S. Senate committee interested in his reform ideas

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Outgoing Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that his reform ideas for the U.S. central bank have captured the interest of the Senate Banking Committee Chairman.

Last month, Fisher offered several changes to the Fed’s structure, including removing the New York Fed’s lock on a permanent vote for monetary policy and instead rotating that vote among the other regional banks.

Fisher, speaking to reporters after his final speech as a Fed president, said Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby expressed interest in the reform ideas.

Reporting by Terry Wade in Houston and Michael Flaherty in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

