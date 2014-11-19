Outgoing Dallas Fed chair to help in search for new chief

(Reuters) - Mike Ullman, the outgoing chairman of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, will help with the search for the regional Fed bank’s next president even after Ullman’s term expires on Dec. 31, a Dallas Fed spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based Federal Reserve Board said earlier in the day that it will elevate Renu Khator, a University of Houston chancellor and the bank’s current deputy chair, to Ullman’s spot at the start of 2015.

Ullman, who is also chief executive of J.C. Penney Co Inc, will stay on the advisory group charged with helping the board of directors pick a successor for Richard Fisher, who in March will retire after 10 years as president of the Dallas Fed.

The advisory group’s other members include three other former chairmen of the Dallas Fed, as well as incoming chair Khator and the Fed Board’s new pick for vice chair, BNSF Railway Co [BNISF.UL] Executive Chair Matthew Rose.

Rose is currently a director at the Dallas Fed.