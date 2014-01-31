FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher: countries that used cheap money well will do fine
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher: countries that used cheap money well will do fine

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks about the concept of breaking up 'too big to fail' banks to a breakout group at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - Mexico, Poland and other countries that used cheap money from the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying programs to restructure their economies will do well as the Fed reduces the cheap money that resulted, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Other countries, like Brazil, that used the money to boost consumption will have a hard time, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, who votes this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel, said at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.

The Fed does not make U.S. monetary policy based on the needs of other countries, he said, some of which have experienced market turmoil as the Fed cuts its bond-buying.

“It is not in our purview to be the world’s central bank,” he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.