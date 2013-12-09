FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher says he's opposed to cutting unemployment threshold
#Business News
December 9, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says he's opposed to cutting unemployment threshold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not keep changing the goalposts for raising interest rates, a top Fed official said, just a week before the U.S. central bank convenes a policy-setting meeting where that possibility is likely to be discussed.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told an agricultural group in Chicago that the Fed’s current threshold for considering a rate rise should stay at the current level of 6.5 percent unemployment.

He also reiterated his view that too-big-to-fail banks should be downsized, through market forces.

Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

